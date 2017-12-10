Navigation

The week ahead Swiss chocolate, cheaper skiing and not-so-lonely expats

Here is a selection of stories to look ahead to on swissinfo.ch in the week of December 11, 2017. 

Monday 

In an interview with swissinfo.ch, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Peter Maurer looks back at 2017, and dares a glimpse into 2018. He weighs in on the refugee situation in the Middle East, and Europe’s role.

 Tuesday

 How can Switzerland solve the conflict between preserving its crucial water resources and maintaining a healthy agricultural sector? We look at why ponds may hold the key.

 Wednesday

How did a country without a single homegrown cocoa bean become one of the world’s leading chocolate manufacturers? A look at how the history of chocolate as we know it is the history of Swiss innovation, immigration, luck – and love. 

Thursday

Switzerland is known for its expensive skiing. But after several difficult winter seasons and pressures due to the strong Swiss franc, numerous Swiss resorts are offering cut-price ski passes. Why are they taking such drastic measures? What impact will it have on business and reputation?

Friday

An American living in Switzerland shares strategies she found to combat loneliness and meet people upon moving to the country that is often billed as a difficult place to integrate.





What you may have missed last week:

