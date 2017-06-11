Here are some of the stories we will feature in the week beginning on June 12, 2017.
Monday
As part of our series on Swiss people living abroad, we profile a woman from Davos who has made a home for herself in small-town Texas – and never wants to return to Switzerland.
Tuesday
What does Switzerland need to do to re-up its image as a top-tier tourist destination? As hotel and ski resort owners continue to struggle, some are advocating getting back to basics and “becoming more Swiss again”.
Wednesday
Canton Valais is making a name for itself in the area of aviation innovation. We look at several key plane projects underway in the region, including one led by André Borschberg, the co-founder and pilot of Solar Impulse.
Thursday
Switzerland has recently invested a lot of money in understanding and managing large volumes of data through several high-profile projects. We look at what these projects actually do, and why they are useful.
Friday
Wolves have made a return to Switzerland, and it’s turned into an ongoing saga between those who find them threatening and those who welcome their return as a sign of ecological diversity. Perspectives from canton Valais, which has become ground zero for the debate.
