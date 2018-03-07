Navigation

Time for a clean As time takes its toll, the Zytglogge gets a facelift

The Zytglogge is one of Bern's most important sights: the ornate astronomical clock has served the city of Bern since 1530, but now the intricate moving parts have been taken away for repairs.

A large crowd of tourists can normally be found watching the clock from the cobbled streets below as it strikes each hour, on the hour. It’s a highlight of the city’s old town – a UNESCO world heritage site. The clock itself is a fascinating piece of machinery: on the outside, it’s not only the numerous hands that move, but also characters such as a jester, a cockerel and of course, bears.

On the inside of the clock tower a complex system of giant cogs, wheels, levers and knobs turn together to keep the clock on time. The rhythm is set by a giant pendulum.

The many intricate parts need to be kept in excellent working order in order to function properly, and so the clock faces and various moving characters have been taken away to be cleaned and repaired. They’re due to return in June 2018.

The clock’s roof and façade will be renovated, and the instrument for measuring altitude – the astrolabe – will also be cleaned. The Zytglogge will remain covered in scaffolding during this time. 

Taking apart the historical Zytglogge

Two men in blue overalls attend to the clockwork inside the Zyglogge tower in Bern, Switzerland.

The clock mechanics inside the Zytglogge. Time stood still for a while back in October, 2011 as craftsmen worked on the clock. (Keystone)

The Zytglogge in Bern with scaffold around the tower.

Restoration work will continue until June this year, 2018. (Keystone)

A workman with bis hand on the big hand while inspecting the clock face of the Zytglogge.

The inspection of the clockwork during the dismantling of the Zytglogge Tower. (Keystone)

A man starts to remove the clock face of the Zytglogge in Bern.

The disassembling of the movement as the clock is taken to bits (Keystone)

A figure

Chronos, the god of time, is given a break from timekeeping (Keystone)

Japanese people, standing outside, dressed in winter coats, looking upwards.

Tourists from all over the world, including Japan, come to marvel and take photos of the historical clock and its glockenspiel. (Keystone)

Two craftsmen demount a figure of a Joker at the face of the Zytglogge clock tower.

Various characters move as the clock chimes: now they're being taken away for cleaning and restoration (Keystone)

Two people wearing hard hats, one holding a small hammer while removing the figure of a bear.

The clock's seven bears were also carefully removed (Keystone)

Two men wearing hard hats help lift a figure of a lion.

Each figure is delicately handled and set aside (Keystone)

A man dressed in blue stands with his back to the camera with cogs of a clock in his hands.

The mechanism has also been taken apart (Keystone)

Figures of Chronos, a lion and Joker lie on the scaffold floor, Below a cyclist drives by.

The lion, Chronos, the god of time, the cockerel, and the jester, all lie in wait for their transformation. They will be restored to their shining glory and placed back on the Zytglogge again in June 2018 (Keystone)

