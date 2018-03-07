This content was published on March 7, 2018 11:02 AM Mar 7, 2018 - 11:02

The Zytglogge is one of Bern's most important sights: the ornate astronomical clock has served the city of Bern since 1530, but now the intricate moving parts have been taken away for repairs.

A large crowd of tourists can normally be found watching the clock from the cobbled streets below as it strikes each hour, on the hour. It’s a highlight of the city’s old town – a UNESCO world heritage site. The clock itself is a fascinating piece of machinery: on the outside, it’s not only the numerous hands that move, but also characters such as a jester, a cockerel and of course, bears.



On the inside of the clock tower a complex system of giant cogs, wheels, levers and knobs turn together to keep the clock on time. The rhythm is set by a giant pendulum.



The many intricate parts need to be kept in excellent working order in order to function properly, and so the clock faces and various moving characters have been taken away to be cleaned and repaired. They’re due to return in June 2018.



The clock’s roof and façade will be renovated, and the instrument for measuring altitude – the astrolabe – will also be cleaned. The Zytglogge will remain covered in scaffolding during this time.

Taking apart the historical Zytglogge The clock mechanics inside the Zytglogge. Time stood still for a while back in October, 2011 as craftsmen worked on the clock. (Keystone)



Restoration work will continue until June this year, 2018. (Keystone)

The inspection of the clockwork during the dismantling of the Zytglogge Tower. (Keystone)

The disassembling of the movement as the clock is taken to bits (Keystone)

Chronos, the god of time, is given a break from timekeeping (Keystone)

Tourists from all over the world, including Japan, come to marvel and take photos of the historical clock and its glockenspiel. (Keystone)

Various characters move as the clock chimes: now they're being taken away for cleaning and restoration (Keystone)

The clock's seven bears were also carefully removed (Keystone)

Each figure is delicately handled and set aside (Keystone)

The mechanism has also been taken apart (Keystone)

The lion, Chronos, the god of time, the cockerel, and the jester, all lie in wait for their transformation. They will be restored to their shining glory and placed back on the Zytglogge again in June 2018 (Keystone)



Image gallery with pictures of the Zytglogge clock face being demounted for restoration, in Bern 2018









Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.