This content was published on December 10, 2017 3:38 PM Dec 10, 2017 - 15:38

A rail worker cleans the tracks from ice and snow in Geneva on Sunday

(Keystone)

The annual timetable change of the Swiss Federal Railways has run more or less smoothly – the only problems on Sunday were caused by the snow and freezing temperatures.

The majority of trains were running on time, according to Linus Looser from the federal railways. However, weather-related delays were seen all across the country. For example, trains could not run between Aigle and Monthey in western Switzerland because the points were blocked by snow. Replacement buses were in action.

The focus of this year’s timetable change on Sunday was on French-speaking Switzerland, more direct connections and more seating, the federal railways said in a statementexternal link.

+ Printed transport timetable returns from the dead

From Sunday, the InterRegio service on the Geneva Airport-Bern-Lucerne line will stop in Nyon, Morges, Palézieux and Ramont. As a result, Nyon and Morges will have a direct connection to Bern. Palézieux and Romont are now being connected to Geneva and Geneva Airport.

InterRegio trains on the Geneva Airport-Lausanne-Brig line will now operate an hourly service without stopping between Geneva and Lausanne.

Regarding international travel, a daily connection between Zurich and Venice has been introduced. There will also be an hourly service on the Zurich-Stuttgart line.

swissinfo.ch and agencies/ts

