Trial Climate activists behind Credit Suisse tennis stunt acquitted

Twelve climate activists who staged a tennis match on Credit Suisse premises in protest over the bank's fossil fuel investments have won their court case in Switzerland.

A district court in Lausanne acquitted the activists, many of them students, on Monday. They were on trial after refusing to pay a fine of CHF21,600 ($22,254) for trespassing.

Video footage from 2018 shows students dressed in tennis whites playing matches inside Credit Suisse branches. 

They wanted Swiss tennis star Roger Federer to drop his sponsorship deal with the bank because of its fossil fuels investments. 

This content was published on January 8, 2020 11:10 AM

