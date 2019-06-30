This content was published on June 30, 2019 11:00 AM

On Sunday voters in canton St Gallen will decide whether to grant its university CHF160 million ($164 million) in funding towards building a new campus. The university is bursting at the seams.

Infrastructure at the universityexternal link, which is well known for its businessexternal link specialisation, is set up for around 5,000 students – but there are currently around 8,600 students enrolled. The institution wants to build a new campus at Platztorexternal link, on the edge of the old town, not so far from the World Heritage site of the St Gallen Abbey Library.

The aim is to have enough space for around 3,000 students by 2027. It is not yet known what the new campus would look like; architects will be invited to submit their ideas after the vote.

Costs The whole project will cost CHF207 million, of which the eastern canton will provide CHF160 million, the city CHF2 million and the federal authorities CHF25 million. The university has to stump up CHF20 million. end of infobox

Under Switzerland’s system of direct democracy, it is not unusual for local votersexternal link to have a say on funding major building projects or educational matters (cantons are in charge of education in Switzerland).

Rising numbers

The vote comes at a time of rising student numbers in Switzerland, as there is a trend towards more and more people taking degrees.

The University of Bern has already expanded its campus – at a cost of CHF40 million, which was approvedexternal link by the canton.

Expenses issue

The vote is expected to go throughexternal link, as there has not been any opposition at cantonal government or parliament level.

However, it does come after the university was shaken by an expenses scandalexternal link. Criminal proceedings are still pending against a professor, as the university outlined at the start of Mayexternal link. There have also been political debates about professors’ external mandates.

Supporters do not expect these issues to affect the outcome, but some of the previous votes on public funding for the university in 1985 and 2005 were quite close, although they were ultimately accepted.

Those in favour of the project point to the university’s economic importance for the region: it employs 3,000 people and creates an added value of CHF235 million a year, according to the Le Temps newspaper.external link

