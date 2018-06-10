This content was published on June 10, 2018 3:10 PM Jun 10, 2018 - 15:10

The cantons of St Gallen and Zurich will collaborate on the new Masters course. (Keystone)

Voters in the canton of St Gallen have approved the creation of a new Masters course in medicine at a cost of CHF2.1 million ($2.13 million) per year. The move comes amid a government drive to produce more home-trained doctors.

After receiving a clear mandate from voters, St Gallen will make room for 40 training positions at the cantonal hospital from 2020. Students will first complete a Bachelor’s course at Zurich’s cantonal hospital as the two cantons collaborate on the project.

Some 44% of medical specialists practicing in eastern Switzerland in 2016 came from abroad. Around 30% of doctors practising in Switzerland have foreign qualifications, rising to 40% in hospitals.

Switzerland has around 4 doctors per 1,000 inhabitants, which is a high level by international standards. But this is only because Switzerland attracts so many foreign imports. This may be harder to sustain following a 2014 referendum to restrict the number of EU workers coming to the country.

The government says it wants to produce more home-trained doctors. It says 1,300 new medics are needed per year by 2025 to ensure health care provision in the country. Currently 900 a year are being trained.

To meet this aim, it has announced a one-off CHF100 million ($101 million) cash injection for medical training over the period 2017-2020.

swissinfo.ch/mga

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!