Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Weather prophet

Predicting the weather using ants

Sci & Tech Human interest

...
 See in other languages: 5  Languages: 5
Embed code

Martin Horat is one of six so-called "weather prophets" in canton Schwyz who base their forecasts on observations of a number of natural phenomena, including the thickness of ants' thighs. (SRF/swissinfo.ch) 

Related Stories