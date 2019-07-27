(Keystone)

Monday

1,800,000

The amount in francs that tobacco multinational Philip Morris pledged to the Swiss foreign ministry’s social activities. The WHO and the Federal Office of Public Health were among those voicing criticism.

Tuesday

63,333

The 63,333 people who moved to Switzerland in the first half of 2019 were 1.8% less than for the same period last year.

Wednesday

15

The weight in kilos of an ice lolly given to bears at Servion Zoo to help them keep cool as a heatwave intensified across parts of the country.

Thursday

7

The heatwave also played havoc with some rail tracks. However, according to the Federal Railways, studies show that rails which have been painted white remain up to 7°C cooler.

Friday

90

Around 90 members of the Swiss army based in Sion were put out of action by a bout of diarrhoea. It is the third such case this summer.



