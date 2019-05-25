This content was published on May 25, 2019 5:00 PM

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of some of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.





Monday

800,000

On average, about 800,000 parcels are being processed at the three sorting centres of Swiss Post every day. Each year, the numbers rise even higher due to the growing internet trade.



Tuesday

300

Switzerland's highest court handed down of fine of CHF300 ($300) to a defendant who was found guilty of opening a third-party e-mail account without prior authorisation.

Wednesday

86%

That's how much the consumption of single-use plastic bags has dropped last year after Swiss retailers introduced a small charge in 2016.

Thursday

10.1%

Switzerland's Green Party appears to be going from strength to strength. For the first time it hit the double-digit support figures in a nationwide survey ahead of October's parliament elections.

Friday

75%

Three out of four bathing sites in Switzerland meet the EU's top quality water standards. But the country is still ranked below the European average.



