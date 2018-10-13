Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.
Monday
19
The number of points – out of 20 – awarded by the Gault&Millau guide to Chef of the Yearexternal link Heiko Nieder, who cooks at the Dolder Grand hotel in Zurich. No one has ever reached 20 in Switzerland.
Tuesday
3
Good news for the Swiss economy, which is predicted to grow by 3% by the end of the year, according to the International Monetary Fund. In April, the IMF had forecast Switzerland’s GDP to rise by 2.3%.
Wednesday
27.1
The Job Stress Index – published on the eve of World Mental Health Day – shows “critical” workplace stress levels rising from 25.4% in 2016 to 27.1% in 2017. Critical meaning the workload is too large for the number of people available to handle it.
Thursday
202,865
Expats in Switzerland remain the highest earners globally, bringing home an average annual pay packet of $202,865 (CHF202,516).
Friday
37.2
The percentage of Swiss residents last year with a so-called migration background. The increase was not as high as in previous years.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.