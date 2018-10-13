This content was published on October 13, 2018 5:00 PM Oct 13, 2018 - 17:00

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.







Monday

19

The number of points – out of 20 – awarded by the Gault&Millau guide to Chef of the Yearexternal link Heiko Nieder, who cooks at the Dolder Grand hotel in Zurich. No one has ever reached 20 in Switzerland.

Tuesday

3

Good news for the Swiss economy, which is predicted to grow by 3% by the end of the year, according to the International Monetary Fund. In April, the IMF had forecast Switzerland’s GDP to rise by 2.3%.

Wednesday

27.1

The Job Stress Index – published on the eve of World Mental Health Day – shows “critical” workplace stress levels rising from 25.4% in 2016 to 27.1% in 2017. Critical meaning the workload is too large for the number of people available to handle it.

Thursday

202,865

Expats in Switzerland remain the highest earners globally, bringing home an average annual pay packet of $202,865 (CHF202,516).

Friday

37.2

The percentage of Swiss residents last year with a so-called migration background. The increase was not as high as in previous years.

