Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Culture

Winegrowers’ celebration A journey back in time at the Fête des Vignerons

The opening ceremony 1889

The premiere of the show in 1889 included the Coronation Ceremony, which has been the heart of every Winegrower's Day since 1797. It rewards the best winegrowers who have been expertly appraised over the past five years by the Confrérie des Vignerons de Vevey. 

Affiche de l'année 1889. Poster from 1889

The official poster from 1889. (Confrérie des Vignerons)

Vevey, Fête des Vignerons 1927 

Early days. A postcard of the opening ceremony of the Festival of Winegrowers, in Vevey, 1927. (ETH Zurich)

Affiche de l'année 1927. Poster from 1927

Poster from 1927. (Confrérie des Vignerons)

A man in uniform with one leg replaced with a prosthesis

The llimping messenger, Samuel Burnand, who marched from Bern to Vevey for the 1955 Festival of Wine Growers. (Keystone/Walter Studer)

Spectators at the Festival of Winegrowers in 1955

A performance of the Four Seasons opens the festival in 1955. (Keystone)

Fête des Vignerons, Vevey. Affiche de l'année 1955. Poster from 1955

Poster from 1955. (Confrérie des Vignerons)

The winegrowers crowned with the 1977 Winegrowers' Day

The winegrowers are crowned on the Winegrowers' Day event at the festival, 1977. (Confrérie des Vignerons)

A man doing the splits in mid-air before an audience.

One of the many spectacles at the 1977 Festival of Winegrowers in Vevey. (Keystone)

Bacchus, the God of wine, represented by Francois Commend.

Bacchus, the God of wine, represented by Francois Commend (middle) in 1977. (Keystone)

Affiche de l'année 1977. Poster from 1977.

Poster from 1977. (Confrérie des Vignerons)

A filled venue, staging the Festival of Winegrowers in 1999.

Dress rehearsals begin for the 1999 Festival of Wine growers. The stands are filled spectators, the orchestra to the right, with Lake Geneva in the background 1999. (Keystone/Fabrice Coffrini)

Maenads attending a solar eclipse in Vevey

The followers of the wine God; Bacchus, attending a solar eclipse which happened during the festival in Vevey, 1999. (Confrérie des Vignerons)

Affiche de l'année 1999. Poster for 1999

The last official poster from 1999. (Confrérie des Vignerons)

Image gallery about the Fête des Vignerons

This is how the once-in-a-generation Fête des Vignerons (Winegrowers’ Festival), held in the small Lake Geneva town of Vevey, has looked in the past. The latest edition is taking place this summer.

The colourful outdoor festivalexternal link, which has coveted UNESCO status, celebrates the viticultural traditions of the Lavaux and Chablais regions near Lake Geneva.

The origins of the festival date back to the 17th-18th centuries when the local winegrowers’ guild, the Confrérie des Vigneronsexternal link, organised parades in Vevey after each annual meeting to celebrate wine culture and the work of the best vineyard workers.

At the time, canton Vaud was under Bernese rule – a period from 1536-1798 characterised by Protestant austerity – and popular festivals were rare. The unusual procession of local participants thus attracted growing attention in the region and from further afield.

Around 1770, the Confrérie, influenced by the ideas of the Enlightenment, decided to reward the most deserving local winegrowers. In 1797, the decision was taken to transform the procession into a larger event - the Fête des Vignerons – with a stage on Vevey’s market square for 2,000 spectators, who paid to watch the costumed procession recreating the four seasons and a crowning ceremony.

Since then, the pageant has taken place roughly every 20 years and grown in importance. It has also evolved, introducing new elements glorifying the nation and tradition, as well as pagan divinities like Bacchus, the Roman god of wine. Musicians and dancers rub shoulders with cow herders, who symbolise the link between the lakeside wine-growing town and the surrounding mountain regions. The famous Ranz des Vaches – the song to call the herds home – is a major highlight at each edition.

In 1889, the popular festival expanded with a stage for 12,000 people. This year, a modern 20,000-seat arena has been built for the two-hour show staged by Daniele Finzi Pasca, director of the Sochi and Turin Olympic ceremonies. Despite the huge logistics and professional expertise needed to organise the CHF100 million private event, expected to attract one million visitors, almost all participants are local volunteers, and many of the themes are identical to those first celebrated over 200 years ago.

Meanwhile, the work of the Confrérie continues. Three times a year, expert winegrowers appointed by the guild visit around 100 selected vineyards to evaluate the quality of their work. The results are presented every three years and the best winegrowers are honoured at a banquet attended by their peers.  

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

External Content

Survey

Umfrage

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters