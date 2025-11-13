The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
《巴黎协定》签署十年后，气候状况如何？

瑞士资讯针对瑞士气候研究者的一项调查显示，将全球变暖限制在1.5摄氏度以内的目标已不太可能实现。大多数科研人员认为，瑞士在气候行动方面负有特殊责任。

I cover climate and sustainability topics with a data-driven perspective. Trained as a journalist but working as a data scientist, I combine storytelling with analysis to uncover the facts behind Switzerland’s green transition. At SWI swissinfo.ch, I focus on how climate change affects daily life and what solutions can make a difference. I am passionate about exploring practical ways to reduce our environmental footprint and inspire others to do the same.

