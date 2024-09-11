如今，瑞士和美国可以相互学习什么？
作为姐妹共和国，美国和瑞士曾经相互影响。
社交媒体对公共辩论的影响和日益加剧，世界两极分化愈演愈烈。面对这一现实，所有民主国家都必须自问，要用什么理念来赢得公民信任。
瑞士和美国曾是一对姊妹共和国
尽管美国和瑞士处于不同的阶段，但比较往往可以带来收获。如今，这两个民主国家彼此间有什么可以学习借鉴的地方呢？
Thank you for this thread! I’m an American living in Switzerland for 17 years now, and I’d love to continue this comparison of democracy in Switzerland and the US now that the election is over, focusing on key differences. It is shocking to me what is happening in the US under Trump and Musk, and I’m curious as to how Switzerland feels like it may or may not have democratic processes in place to avoid the constitutional crisis America is experiencing. Thank you, Switzerland, for being such a sane place. We must not take that for granted!
我是巴西人，但目前住在美国。瑞士的公民似乎受过更全面的教育。人们似乎更愿意享受生活，而不那么爱钱。
这告诉我，他们比美国人更聪明、更智慧。
我的判断标准是你们的水是否干净，以及你们大学的价格。
美国人受的教育很差，然后浪费生命去偿还大学贷款。
这就形成了一个循环，花钱多的人需要剥削他们下面的人。
在我做过的每一份工作中，都有一个肥胖的白人在压低少数族裔的工资。
关于战争，不仅仅是政府的问题。美国人迷恋枪支和暴力。这是美国爱国主义的一部分。我和退伍军人谈过 他们认为自己是现代拿破仑 世界的解放者
这从小学就开始了，并在整个美国文化中传播。
但是，我认为最让美国人堕落的是对金钱的偶像崇拜。从洛克菲勒开始，到比利-格雷厄姆结束。
他们认为简单而温和的生活没有价值，如果他们看到一块田地，他们就会思考如果在上面建一座城市会值多少钱。
如果他们获得一百万，他们就会羡慕拥有十亿的人。
这就是美国人的座右铭。
"姐妹共和国"？
真的吗？
美国可以从瑞士学到很多东西。瑞士从美国学到的很少。
美国向瑞士学习。民主、新闻自由、质量、公平、代议制政府
一长串血淋淋的清单
例如，如果您阅读链接文章，就会了解到这主要是一个历史概念，但对两国的发展都产生了明显的影响。
https://www.swissinfo.ch/ger/demokratie/the-sister-republics-was-die-usa-und-die-schweiz-verbunden-hat/73047092
早上好，我读了瑞士政治家们的评论，我没有发现对美国政治局势的深刻分析，有些甚至是误导性的，我们不能把特朗普幕僚的立场归结为在您的文章分析中读到的几件事，以及反对他们的人拥有的感兴趣的媒体所传播的几件事。
想让瑞士接近欧盟这样一个不民主的牢笼是痴心妄想。欧盟是一个完全由金融高利贷者控制的委员会手中的组织，并非由任何人选举产生。
但你知道 Eurogendfor 是什么吗？
我来告诉你，它是一种完全、彻底、偷偷摸摸的纳粹社会形式的再现。
意大利政治家的水平是不存在的，也是腐败的，但即使在瑞士，我也没有看到任何人能够进行全方位的分析。
我住在日本，所以也想谈谈日本的政治背景。
目前，包括日本在内的主要工业化国家的政治局势正在迅速恶化。这个问题在科罗娜大流行之前就已经存在，但随着科罗娜的出现变得更加严重。
在科罗娜疫情中暴露出来的是各国缺乏应对突发事件的准备，以及政府在混乱爆发时的真实 "面目"，还有我们的不安全感、欲望和暴力天性。很明显，当人们遇到任何形式的短缺时，都会出现杀人越货的现象。
尤其是在美国和其他国家--至少在日本没有，因为我们有枪。当混乱爆发时，你很清楚街上会发生什么。
那么，为什么没有枪支管制呢？压力集团可能是最大的直接原因。利益驱动的组织阻碍了人们去做他们需要做的事情，因为他们需要做的是防止进一步的伤害和改善社会。日本也是如此。
有人说，日本经济目前的衰退是政治造成的失败。没错，就是因为压力集团。即使诞生了一位非常优秀的政治家--安倍晋三，他也受到压力集团或其他组织的阻挠，无法扭转本应帮助人民的政策。你们都知道安倍经济学。无论政治家有多优秀，他都无法击败一个由一群可以说是人渣的人组成的组织。
我不太了解美国的情况，但同样的事情正在、已经或将要发生。我不了解欧洲国家的情况。
通过自由竞争发展起来的国家，尤其是较大的国家，受到压力集团的负面影响更大。(例如，苏联就是一个较早出现的问题）。
瑞士在这个问题上可能相对较轻。
无论瑞士和美国的政治体制多么相似，也无论怎么说它们是姐妹共和国，如果经济规模不同，问题就会大不相同。
(我不知道用什么标准来描述姊妹共和国，如果我说错了，请指出）。
无论如何，瑞士今后需要做的事情之一就是控制第三方参政，并解散美国和日本过多的压力集团。
感谢您读到最后。
我很喜欢读到最后--非常感谢你对日本局势的看法和见解。
姊妹共和国 "是法国大革命后的一个历史术语。因此，它描述的是共同的意识形态基础，而非其他。
Gerne habe ich bis zu Ende gelesen - vielen Dank für Ihre An- und Einsichten zu der Situation in Japan.
Der Begriff "Schwesterrepubliken" ist ein historischer Begriff, der in Frankreich in den Jahren nach der französischen Revolution geprägt worden ist. Er beschreibt also eher die gemeinsamen ideellen Grundlagen als etwas Anderes.
美国可以向瑞士学习，向对方国家派遣一名有外交经验的合格大使，而不是仅仅把大使职位作为对竞选活动丰厚贡献的奖励。
The USA could learn from Switzerland to send a qualified Ambassador with diplomatic experience to the other country, rather than just give an Ambassador's post as a reward for a handsome Campaign contribution.
欧洲和美国都需要学会加强民主或共和政体所带来的自由。 长期以来，美国一直在滑向一个越权和控制的中央政府。 这带来了自由的丧失、对个人的不尊重、暴力的上升以及生活质量的下降。美国和欧洲国家都亟需回归法治，回归对文化的尊重。
Both Europe and the United States need to learn to reinforce the freedoms that democratic and or republican forms of government bring. The US has been on a slide to an overreaching and controlling central government for a long time. This has brought loss of freedom, respect for the individual, a rise of violence, a degraded quality of life in every way. A return to the rule of law is badly needed in both the US and European countries as well as a return to respect for our cultures.
欧洲必须立即意识到，在一个变得不确定的世界中，民主力量必须得到加强。我们决不能再允许 "游戏"，即试探在多大程度上可以容忍右翼极端主义的观点和言论。大国集团已经准备好粉碎那些善变的国家。乌克兰的例子向我们展示了我们可能面临的局面。让我们为正义、自由和民主挺身而出！
Europa muss sofort realisieren, dass in der unsicher gewordenen Welt die demokratischen Kräfte gestärkt werden müssen. Wir dürfen keine "Spielchen" mehr zulassen in dem Sinne, dass wir ausprobieren wie weit rechtextremistische Meinungen und Aussagen geduldet werden können. Die grossen Machtblöcke sind bereit die wankelmütigen Staaten zu zerreiben. Am Beispiel Ukraine sehen wir, was uns blühen könnte. Stehen wir ein für Recht, Freiheit und Demokratie!
感谢您的贡献。您认为瑞士的具体作用在哪里？
Vielen Dank für Ihren Beitrag. Wo sehen Sie da die spezifische Rolle der Schweiz?
美国也许应该 "学会 "减少暴力！人民的意愿"......也就是 "民主 "一词所代表的含义，已经变成了 "富人的意愿"。民主不再。我在美国生活过，现在又住在瑞士，我实在看不出'姐妹共和国'如何适用于当今世界。
The US might want to 'learn' to be less violent! The 'will of the people'...which is what the word 'democracy' stands for has come to mean 'the will of the rich'. Democracy it ain't no more. Having lived in the US and now living in Switzerland, I really can't see how 'sister republics' apply in today's world.
"富人的意愿 "是错误的，也是还原的！特朗普正是由底层人民选出来的，也就是我们的激进知识分子所推崇的那些人，但当他们投右派票时却完全不是这样！我们的左派必须认识到，当今世界发生了前所未有的变化（！），这也要归功于社会和信息技术的发展，旧的政治模式已不再适用。最后但并非最不重要的一点是：传统的左翼灯塔（苏联、中国）现在已经完全熄灭：今天，俄罗斯和中国的繁荣正是因为它们坚持全球化的资本主义体系！而它们今天的社会不平等甚至比西方国家更严重。那些继续以旧的政治方案来推理的人，有可能成为瞎子和聋子。
"Volontà dei ricchi" è sbagliato e riduttivo! Trump è stato eletto proprio dai ceti più bassi, quelli che la nostra intellighenzia radical elvetica esalta, ma non assolutamente quando vota a destra! La nostra sinistra deve imparare che oggi il mondo è cambiato come non mai prima (!) anche grazie ai social e all'informatica in genere, e che i vecchi schemi politici non valgono più da parecchio tempo. Non da ultimo: i tradizionali fari della sinistra (URSS, Cina) si sono ormai spenti del tutto: oggi sia Russia che Cina, prosperano proprio perché aderiscono al sistema capitalista globalizzato! E le loro diseguaglianze sociali oggi sono anche peggiori che ad Ovest. Chi continua a ragionare con i vecchi schemi politici, rischia di diventare cieco e sordo.
感谢您的贡献--事实上，姊妹共和国很少成为日常政治话题。例如，最近在伊格纳齐奥-卡西斯访问纽约期间： https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/democracy/democracy-delivers-what-can-switzerland-bring-to-the-us-initiative/87660848
我们将拭目以待事态的发展。但 "姊妹共和国 "真正令人印象深刻的是，当两个国家拥有相似的理念和相似的结构时，它们的发展会有多么大的差异。
Vielen Dank für Ihren Beitrag - tatsächlich sind die Schwesterrepubliken nur selten Thema in der Tagespolitik geworden. Zuletzt etwa beim Besuch von Ignazio Cassis in New York: https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/democracy/democracy-delivers-what-can-switzerland-bring-to-the-us-initiative/87660848
Wie sich das nun entwickeln wird, muss man schauen. Aber das eigentlich beeindruckende an den "Schwesterrepubliken" ist ja, wie verschieden sich zwei Länder entwickeln können, an deren Ursprung ähnliche Ideen und ähnliche Strukturen stehen.
没有什么
瑞士和美国面临的问题并不相同，它们也没有相同的愿望或心态。
美国想要统治世界，而瑞士只想为世界的福祉做出贡献。
美国自称民主，但其实是盲目的。它的总统选举制度不尊重公民的意见。克林顿夫人拥有大多数选民，但这些奇怪的大选民却没有。
美国实行的是总统制，瑞士实行的是议会制。
总之，没有
感谢您的贡献。当然，我们尊重您的意见--即使您提到的制度差异倾向于表明您认为美国的政治制度可以从瑞士受益。
不过，关于民主制度，我不得不同意您的观点：各国的结构相互影响。例如，瑞士由国民院和联邦院组成的制度就是以美国的制度为蓝本的： https://www.swissinfo.ch/fre/democratie/les-r%c3%a9publiques-s%c5%93urs-ce-qui-lie-les-%c3%a9tats-unis-et-la-suisse/73364753
Vielen Dank für Ihren Beitrag. Wir respektieren natürlich Ihre Meinung - selbst, wenn die Unterschiede im System, die Sie benennen, ja eher darauf hinweisen, dass Sie glauben, das politische System der USA könne von der Schweiz profitieren.
Im Hinblick auf die demokratischen Institutionen muss ich Ihnen aber widersprechen: Die Strukturen der Länder haben sich gegenseitig beeinflusst. So ist etwa das Schweizer System aus National- und Ständerat dem US-amerikanischen nachempfunden: https://www.swissinfo.ch/fre/democratie/les-r%c3%a9publiques-s%c5%93urs-ce-qui-lie-les-%c3%a9tats-unis-et-la-suisse/73364753
在我读到的评论中，有多少可以理解的反美敌意。
当然，自朝鲜战争以来，美国还没有打赢过一场战争，但它仍然把世界从纳粹法西斯手中解放出来。
现在，最初的问题（他能学到什么......）已不再恰当。
我们应该从具体的方面加以区分。 也许最有趣的是对各级教育体系进行比较。 美国的基础教育还有很多不足之处，反之，大型大学似乎是一个典范，但也许并非如此，至少从社会政治的角度来看是这样....。
在我看来，它们从一出生就没有共同点，瑞士诞生于相互团结和自由的共同理念，而美国以前是监狱殖民地，灭绝了土著人民，奉行塔里昂法则，强者压制弱者，现在依然如此，决心殖民全世界。
这一点在世界上随处可见，甚至在国内的教育设施中也能看到屠杀。
他们还是卓越的武器出口国，拥有武器的国家迟早会使用它们。
我希望欧洲能够摆脱第二次世界大战后强加给它的枷锁。
我记得，历史是由胜利者书写的
很少由战败者书写。
瑞士不能也不应向美国学习任何东西！美国所谓的民主已经堕落成了一个财阀集团，军备工业综合体掌权，贫富差距不断扩大，在经济上，如果美元不是世界贸易货币，美国就会破产（注意负贸易平衡！）。在过去的一百年里，没有任何一个国家发起过更多的战争，也没有任何一个国家能像美国这样傲慢地扮演世界警察的角色。以美国为首的北约不是一个防御联盟，而是一个进攻性盟约，而欧盟正在跟着美国的调子跳舞，自毁长城。美国关心其他国家的民主不过是一个糟糕的笑话。
Die Schweiz kann und soll nichts von den USA lernen! Die vermeintliche Demokratie in den USA ist zur Plutokratie verkommen, das Sagen hat der Rüstungsindustrielle Industrie-Komplex, die Kluft zwischen Arm und Reich wächst unentwegt, und wirtschaftlich wären die USA pleite, wäre der Dollar nicht die Welthandelswährung (man beachte die negative Handelsbilanz!). Kein anderes Land hat in den letzten hundert Jahren mehr Kriege initiiert und mehr Kriegsopfer auf dem Gewissen, kein anderes Land hat die Arroganz der USA, den Weltpolizisten spielen zu müssen. Die von den USA geführte NATO ist kein Verteidigungsbündnis, sondern ein Angriffspakt und die EU tanzt nach der US-Geige und ruiniert sich selbst. Dass es der USA in anderen Ländern um die Demokratie geht, ist nicht mehr als ein schlechter Witz.
那么，在您看来，美国可以向瑞士学习吗？
Also könnte die USA Ihrer Meinung nach von der Schweiz lernen?
说 "什么都没有 "是对历史的漠视，尤其是对自由民主制度的漠视。瑞士几乎在所有方面都照搬了美国的联邦宪法，这已经说明了很多问题。美国和瑞士之间的关系一直很好，在美国的决定性贡献下战胜纳粹德国之后，两国关系达到了顶峰。事实上，在整个二十世纪五十年代，甚至在一定程度上在二十世纪六十年代，美国的摇滚乐和爵士乐为瑞士带来了全新的现代生活方式。但瑞士和欧洲对美国的愤怒至少早在臭名昭著的 68 年就开始了，在那场灾难性的越南战争之后，美国人很容易成为众矢之的。但很少有人知道，对 "体制 "的抗议来自美国，尤其是加利福尼亚州伯克利大学。随后，抗议运动从巴黎蔓延到整个欧洲。时至今日，欧洲左翼（！），尤其是教师、学者、"知识分子"、艺术家，甚至所谓的 "左派"，仍在持续不断地批判美国。艺术家甚至所谓的 "激进时尚 "总是引领潮流。当然，随着特朗普的上台，这种分裂现象将继续加剧，但整个欧洲将继续追随美国的脚步，没有其他可持续的选择，尤其是商业选择。最后，我们应该记住，战后以来几乎所有的创新都来自美国，包括信息技术。否认这一点是愚蠢的。
Dire un "Nulla" apodittico, significa ignorare la storia in generale e quella delle istituzioni liberarli e democratiche in particolare. La Svizzera copiò la costituzione federale americana in quasi tutto e già questo significa moltissimo. I rapporti fra USA e Svizzera furono da sempre ottimi e dopo la vittoria sulla Germania nazista col determinante contributo USA, raggiunsero l'apice. Infatti per tutti gli anni'50 e in parte anche '60, gli USA furono gli ispiratori di un nuovo e più moderno modo di vita, non da ultimo con la sua musica rock e Jazz. Però l'astio svizzero e dell'Europa contro gli USA, iniziò almeno dal famigerato '68 , ove gli americani furono facile bersaglio dopo la disastrosa guerra in Vietnam. Ma ben pochi sanno che la protesta contro il "sistema" provenne proprio dagli USA e soprattutto dall'università di Berkeley, California. Poi il movimento protestatario dilagò in tutta Europa partendo da Parigi. Questa critica continua contro gli USA fu ed è tuttora abbracciata dalla sinistra europea (!) sino a tutt'oggi, soprattutto dagli insegnanti, universitari, "intellettuali" , artisti e anche dai cosiddetti "radical-chic" che fanno sempre tendenza. Certo che con Trump questo fenomeno divisivo continuerà ad acuirsi, ma l'Europa tutta continuerà a navigare nella scia degli USA, non avendo altre scelte sostenibili, soprattutto commerciali. Va infine ricordato che quasi tutte le novità, a partire dal dopoguerra, provennero dagli USA, informatica compresa. Negarlo sarebbe solo da stolti.
这篇文章的研究有多差？记者居然声称这些瑞士移民在无人居住的土地上殖民。那么当时的原住民呢？她可能认为那是可以忽略不计的
Wie schlecht ist dieser Beitrag recherchiert? Die Korrespondentin behauptet tatsächlich, dass diese Schweizer Siedler unbesiedeltes Land besiedelten. Was ist dann mit der damaligen indigenen Bevölkerung? Wahrscheinlich denkt sie,vernachlässigbar
感谢您的评论。您指的是哪篇文章？
Danke für Ihren Kommentar. Auf welchen Beitrag beziehen Sie sich?
实际上，我们并不清楚您指的是 @Sardasca 的哪篇文章。一方面，我们在文章中强调了北美的种族灭绝： https://www.swissinfo.ch/ger/kultur/handlanger-des-amerikanischen-ethnozids/46767796
另一方面，最近一篇关于瑞士移民的文章也提到了 Diebold von Erlach 干涉原住民事务的事实： https://www.swissinfo.ch/ger/swiss-abroad/wie-schweizerinnen-in-die-usa-einwanderten-und-welche-spuren-sie-hinterlassen-haben/86667995
Es ist tatsächlich nicht klar, auf welchen Beitrag Sie sich beziehen @Sardasca. Wir haben einerseits in Beiträgen den Ethnozid in Nordamerika beleuchtet: https://www.swissinfo.ch/ger/kultur/handlanger-des-amerikanischen-ethnozids/46767796
Andererseits geht ja auch der jüngere Beitrag über die Schweizer Auswanderung eingangs darauf ein, dass sich Diebold von Erlach in die Angelegenheiten von Indigenen einmischte: https://www.swissinfo.ch/ger/swiss-abroad/wie-schweizerinnen-in-die-usa-einwanderten-und-welche-spuren-sie-hinterlassen-haben/86667995
美国与直接民主的关系很奇怪。政客们不希望任何来自平民的干扰！你可以在佛罗里达州看到这一点，那里的德桑蒂斯政府正竭尽全力阻挠允许堕胎的投票。迄今为止，所有支持堕胎的法案都获得了通过，即使在非常保守的农村州也是如此。另一个例子是禁书。一个选民就能让学校和公共图书馆禁止不受欢迎的书籍！这些书通常是冒犯 "基督徒 "的少数民族书籍。美国人总是坚持自己的自由，即使他们限制了他人的权利，他们的座右铭是："我想做什么就做什么，你也一样！"这不是我想生活的社会。
Die USA haben ein seltsames Verhältnis zur direkten Demokratie. Die Politiker wollen keine Einmischung vom Plebs! Man sieht dies in Florida, wo die Regierung von deSantis mit allen Mitteln eine Abstimmung hintertreibt, die Abtreibung zulassen will. Bis jetzt sind alle Pro-Abtreibungs Vorlagen angenommen worden, sogar in den sehr konservativen ländlichen Staaten. Das andere Beispiel ist Buch-Bann. Ein einziger Wähler kann unliebsame Bücher aus Schul- und öffentlichen Bibliotheken verbannen lassen! Das sind dann meistens Bücher über Minderheiten, die den “Christen” aufstoßen. Die Amerikaner pochen immer auf ihre Freiheiten, auch wenn sie Rechte der andern beschneiden, nach dem Motto: “Ich mache, was ich will, und du machst das auch!” Nicht eine Gesellschaft, in der ich leben möchte.
换句话说，您会要求对美国拥有直接民主投票权的各州给予不同的理解或不同的保护吗？美国如何向瑞士学习？
Das heisst, Sie würden ein anderes Verständnis oder einen anderen Schutz für die Staaten mit direktdemokratischen Abstimmungen in der USA fordern? Wie könnte das Land da von der Schweiz lernen?
粗糙的主观评论，因此是错误的！
Commento soggettivo grossolano e perciò sbagliato!
美国可以认识到，各州应该比联邦政府拥有更多的权力。 瑞士可以学习联邦政府从各州手中夺权的后果：两极分化。 民主不是自由。 它只是投票。 你能投什么票，决定了你有多少自由。 如果我们必须投票决定晚餐吃什么，这就是民主，但不是自由。
The US could learn that states should have more power than the federal government. Switzerland could learn what happens when the federal government takes power from the states: polarization. Democracy is not freedom. It is just voting. What you can vote on determines how much freedom you have. If we must vote for what we shall all have for dinner, that is democracy but it is not freedom.
作为一个支持直接民主的比利时人，我认为直接民主总体上比代议制民主有很多优势，而且我认为我们社会面临的一些问题在某种程度上与美国类似，都是 "缺乏民主 "的产物。
瑞士的政治家们似乎 "更像水蛭"，任何新法律或新项目都有可能被请愿书轻易否决，这对 "掠夺性政治 "起到了更大的抑制作用。比利时的政治在我看来非常任人唯亲，政治家和政党都拿着大笔的酬劳，而且他们是一个人数众多的群体，提高他们的收入是他们在过去几十年的多次国家改革中能够达成一致的少数几件事之一。政党获得 "政党资助 "的 "最低票数要求 "为 5%，这使得老牌政党更具垄断性，比利时公民有投票的法定义务，这似乎也使代议制合法化。
另一个问题是代议制民主中的民粹政治。自称为 "人民拥护者 "的人什么都好，就是喜欢发表反建制的言论，这些言论对部分选民很有吸引力，尽管很多时候这些民粹主义政客也是建制派，他们只是把这种言论当作 "品牌 "来卖。问题是，如果既有制度大多只是公民意愿的产物，我想采用这种政治策略就会困难得多。我认为，组织一场谴责你的职业政治对手的政治运动要比谴责人民做出的选择容易得多，瑞士人就是他们自己的民粹主义拥护者。
值得注意的是，在比利时，语言群体之间的关系是多么的不同，这也是我们的身份认同与瑞士人的身份认同的不同之处。在我的印象中，瑞士人的民族团结程度远高于比利时人，这可能也是由于比利时的代议制民主在文化认同政治中的作用。有时，弗莱芒人很容易指责瓦隆人的政治家，反之亦然。
不只是比利时，许多代议制民主国家都有这样的问题，就像美国一样。特朗普不可能是有史以来最有权利的 "人民卫士"，这太荒谬了，而且这也是同样的谴责政治，目的是将替罪羊作为一种手段，以获得政治上的 "全权"，不管他们实际上想推行什么政策，而选民仍有机会进一步干预，甚至要求罢免政治人物。一切都必须在一场大手笔的选举秀中决定，让人民眼花缭乱。你所得到的实际上是一个在逻辑上更有利于其当权者而牺牲广大选民利益的制度。
不过，任何直接民主社会都需要有足够的政治觉悟、受过良好教育和具有献身精神的人民，这样才能在可接受的程度上取得成功。我认为比利时人普遍受过足够的教育，但我们没有自我统治的 "经验"，如果我们不更多地这样做，我们就学不到什么。
你可以告诉我们 "如果我们选择直接民主，我们就有自我决定的权利"，你可以告诉我们建立和维护直接民主制度需要哪些法律和制度。在一个社交媒体和对社交媒体的控制 "经常成为麻烦 "的世界里，你会使用什么样的社交媒体 "论坛 "来讨论政治。您过去的行为可以让我们了解这一制度的运作方式和选民的行为。
As a Belgian who is in favor of direct democracy, i see many advantages in general over representative democracy, and some of the issues i think we face in our society are similar to that of the US to an extend as being a product of "some lack of democracy".
The Swiss seem to have their politicians "far more on a leech", the possibility that any new law or project could easily be shot down by a petition puts more of a brake on "predatory politics". Politics in Belgium are imho pretty nepotist, the politicians + the party's are payed huge sums and and they are a numerous group, raising their income was one of the few things they could agree on in the many state reforms they had over the last decades. There is a "minimal vote requirement" of 5% for a party to get "party funding" giving the established party's more of a monopoly and Belgian citizens have the legal duty to vote which thereby also seemingly legitimizes the representative system.
Another issue is that of populist politics in representative democracy. Self proclaimed "champions of the people" who are everything but thrive on anti-establishment narratives which become appealing to a part of the electorate, though many times those populist politicians are as much establishment as it can get and they just sell that narrative as a "brand". The thing is, i presume its much harder to employ that political strategy if the established system is mostly just the product of the will of the citizens, It's easier i think to organize a whole political campaign on denouncing your careerist political opponent than it is by denouncing the choices the people have made, the Swiss are their own populist champions.
Its notable also how different the relations between language groups are in Belgium and how that factors into our identity compared to the Swiss. It is my impression that the Swiss have far more national unity than we have in Belgium, and that might also be due to how some cultural identity politics have played out in Belgium trough representative democracy. Sometimes it was just to easy for the flemmish to blame the Wallonian politicians and vice versa.
Its not just Belgium, it's a theme that exists in many representative democracies, just like in the US. Trump couldnt be the most Entitled "champion of the people" ever full stop, its just rediculous, and its just the same denunciary politics aimed at scapegoats a a means to receive poltical "carté blanche" for whatever policy they actually want to pursue withought the electorate still having a chance to further intervene or even to ask for political recall. All must be decide in one big money electoral show where the people must be dazzled. What you actually get is a system that is logically more self serving to its establishment at the expense of the broader electorate.
Any direct democratic society though also needs a sufficiently politically concious, educated and committed people to succeed to a acceptable degree. I do thing Belgians are generally educated enough but we dont have "the experience" of ruling our self and we wont learn much if we dont start doing it more.
You could learn us that "we have the self determinist right to have direct democracy if we choose it", you can learn us what laws and institutions are required to establish and uphold that direct democratic system. What "Fora" you would use for social media to discuss politics in a world where social media and control of it has become "often troublesome". Your past actions can provide insights on how this system works and it's electorate behaves.
感谢比利时的描述--但全民公决当然也会进一步加剧两极分化，至少在个别问题上是这样：当选民在某些领域表达自己的意见时，专业政治家可能会回避的民粹主义决策就会被采纳。
顺便提一下，您是否知道，美国各州的直接民主比瑞士以外的世界其他任何地方都要明显？
https://www.swissinfo.ch/ger/demokratie/schweizer-politikwissenschaftler-die-usa-erlebt-diesen-november-einen-rekord-an-abstimmungen-%c3%bcber-abtreibungsrechte/87458700
Vielen Dank für Ihre Schilderung aus Belgien - selbstverständlich können Volksabstimmungen die Polarisierung aber auch weiter zuspitzen, zumindest bezogen auf einzelne Themen: Populistische Entscheide, von denen professionelle Politiker:innen vielleicht eher zurückschrecken, werden getroffen, wenn die Stimmberechtigten in gewissen Bereichen ihre Meinung zum Ausdruck bringen.
Sind Sie sich übrigens bewusst, dass die direkte Demokratie in US-Bundesstaaten ausgeprägter ist als irgendwo sonst auf der Welt ausserhalb der Schweiz?
https://www.swissinfo.ch/ger/demokratie/schweizer-politikwissenschaftler-die-usa-erlebt-diesen-november-einen-rekord-an-abstimmungen-%c3%bcber-abtreibungsrechte/87458700
您好
瑞士的政治家们或多或少都会为所欲为，因为我们的联邦宪法 "由于第190条的规定而不是权威性的法律"。
Grüezi
Die Politiker in der CH machen mehr oder weniger was sie wollen weil unsere Bundesverfassung "Dank Art. 190 kein massgebendes Recht ist.
我知道这一点。不过，这主要是在州一级，而联邦政府则完全不同。例如，我曾在公共基础设施方面讨论过这个问题，您可能知道，贵国的铁路基础设施非常好，使用率也很高，而美国却相当缺乏。我曾问过美国人，他们是否有可能在直接民主的层面上决定此类基础设施及其资金来源，就像瑞士人决定修建哥达隧道并为其提供资金那样。不过，这似乎主要是在联邦政府层面上进行，公众几乎无法干预，而且联邦政府对许多美国人来说过于以汽车和飞机为中心。
在联邦层面，民主似乎存在更多缺陷。选举人团的运作方式可以让总统候选人在得票数大大低于对手的情况下成为总统，即使是在二元两党制的情况下也是如此，更不用说还有很多影响选举人团的手段，比如 "选区划分"。此外，美国最高法院的职能和行为在历史上也经常受到质疑、偏袒甚至破坏稳定。
总之，我来这里的主要目的是了解瑞士的直接民主制，以及它如何能为本国带来益处，因此我很感谢大家的反馈，并可能会参与更多的讨论，以了解瑞士人对本国制度及其特点的看法，以及公开辩论是如何进行的。
I was aware of this. Then again, thats mostly on the state level afaik while the federal government is a very different beast. I have discussed this for example in relation to public infrastructure, as you might be aware your country has very good and highly used rail infrastructure while this is quite lacking in the US. I asked people from the US whether they had the possibility to decide over such infrastructure and its funding at the direct democratic level the way the Swiss for example decided to build and fund the Gotthard base tunnel among others. it appears though that this is mostly handled on the federal level where the public hardly can intervene, and the federal government is rather too much car and plane centric for many Americans taste.
On the federal level democracy seems more flawed. The way the electoral college works can allow a presidential candidate to become president trough a significantly lower popular vote count than his opponent even within that binary 2 party option, lest not to speak even about many tricks that influence it like Gerrymandering. Furthermore, the function and actions of the US supreme court have historically often been quite questionable, partizan and even destabilizing.
Anyway, the point of me coming here is mostly to learn about direct democracy in Switzerland and how it could be of benefit for or own country, so im gratefull for the feedback and will likely participate in more discussions here to have a feeling how Swiss feel about their own system and its characteristics and how the public debate is held. though i have to admit i'm also intrigued by this site as to its function as public political forum and the way the debates are held.
感谢您的详细回复，Ringers 先生。如果您需要寻找特定主题的文章，请告诉我们，我很乐意为您提供帮助！
您也可以在这里注册订阅关于瑞士政治体制的时事通讯速成班：https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/politics/become-a-democracy-pro-in-four-weeks-sign-up-now/48719890。
Vielen Dank für Ihre ausführliche Antwort, Herr Ringers. Teilen Sie uns gerne mit, wenn Sie einen Artikel zu einem bestimmten Thema suchen - dann versuche ich Sie gerne zu unterstützen!
Hier können Sie sich zudem für den Newsletter-Crashkurs über das politische System der Schweiz anmelden: https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/politics/become-a-democracy-pro-in-four-weeks-sign-up-now/48719890
是的，美国对原住民不好。 如今，许多原住民已成为美国最富有的人，我们正在恢复对土地的管理。 我们还有很多工作要做，但它正在发生。
是的，美国在奴隶制问题上做得不好，虽然没有解决，但正在好转。 现在，我们是最好的朋友，孩子们都穿同样的衣服，说同样的话，现在是同样的文化，我们正在成为一个民族。 这就是为什么这里对任何被认为是种族主义的现象都如此强烈的原因。
我所在的医院会说 170 种语言。 我们是一个种族融合的社会，利用我们的人民使我们在国际上取得成功，我们甚至有多年前移居犹他州的瑞士移民。 我认为我们从瑞士的工作蓝图中学到了如何将文化融合作为一种优势。
是的，美国政治很疯狂，但它们就像美国摔跤一样真实。 这就像安迪-考夫曼（Andy Kaufman）的政治秀，对全世界来说都是绝妙的娱乐......但老实说，我们之所以是我们，是因为我们的政府做了我们的企业需要他们做的事情，这样我们才能在国际上竞争。 实际上，我们非常稳定、合乎逻辑和理性，非常像瑞士人。
当然，我希望我们也能像瑞士一样学会保持中立。 在战争中选边站队几乎总是不光彩的。
我希望我们能像瑞士一样干净、准时、有条不紊。 我希望美国能像瑞士一样散发出迷人的气味，我所在的城市有时闻起来就像下水道。
我希望美国人像瑞士人一样懂得休闲的价值，我们都工作得很辛苦，但我觉得你们比我们玩得更开心。
非常感谢你的评论--写得像政治家的演讲一样引人入胜！
这么说您不认为美国的两极分化会对社会凝聚力构成真正的威胁？https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/democracy/trump-biden-and-hatred-how-us-polarisation-affects-americans-in-switzerland/84180825
Vielen Dank für Ihr Kommentar - mitreissend geschrieben wie die Rede eines Politikers!
Sie glauben also nicht, dass die Polarisierung in den USA ein echtes Risiko ist für die soziale Kohäsion? https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/democracy/trump-biden-and-hatred-how-us-polarisation-affects-americans-in-switzerland/84180825
他们可以用什么想法来赢得公民的信任？
我认为，直接民主应该是瑞士向包括欧盟朋友在内的任何人积极推广的议程。
令人惊讶的是，人们对此知之甚少（故意的！），而当他们了解到这一点时，却认为应该在他们的国家采用。
我的总体感觉是，人们越来越感到无力做出改变，因为民主机构已经被太多的非民选人士 "劫持"，他们只是为了权力而权力。 我们正被太多的规章制度所缠绕，这些规章制度在日常生活的方方面面制造了太多的摩擦，而 "常识 "正在这些 "非民选 "人士的监督下被破坏。
不信任正在成为 "我们 "对抗他们的战场。
what ideas they can use to win the trust of their citizens?
Well, I think that DIRECT DEMOCRACY, should be an active agenda promoted by Switzerland to anyone including our EU friends.
it is amazing how people know little about it (on purpose!) and when they learn about it, think it should be adopted in their country
My overall feeling is that people are increasingly feeling powerless to make change because the democratic institutions have been "hijacked" by too many un-elected people who just seek power for power. We are getting entangled in a web of too many regulations which create too many frictions in all aspects of day to day life and "common sense" is being trashed under the supervision of those "un-elected" .
The distrust is becoming a battleground of "we" against them.
谢谢您的描述！那么，您认为全民公决可以为日益减少的信任踩刹车？例如，多党制也可以缓和 "我们 "和 "他们 "之间的对比。
美国许多州都实行直接民主公投。尤其是随着 "罗伊诉韦德 "案的终结，他们正迎来新的曙光： https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/democracy/why-the-us-and-switzerland-are-direct-democracy-sister-republics/87536566
Vielen Dank für Ihre Schilderung! Sie sind also der Meinung, dass Volksabstimmungen das schwindende Vertrauen bremsen könnten? Der Gegensatz zwischen "wir" gegen "sie" könnte ja beispielsweise auch über ein Mehrparteiensystem aufgeweicht werden.
Viele US-Bundesstaaten kennen direktdemokratische Volksrechte. Gerade mit dem Ende von Roe vs. Wade erleben sie nun einen Aufbruch: https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/democracy/why-the-us-and-switzerland-are-direct-democracy-sister-republics/87536566
