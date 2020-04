View this post on Instagram

Seeing as we’re all home I would love for us to all be active together. I’m going to post little workout videos and challenges over the next few weeks that we can all do from home ( maybe not this one 😉) Step 1: Workout Step 2: Post it or add a Story with #StayFitStan Step 3: I will repost on my page highlights #StayFitStan ANY WORKOUT IS GOOD ✅ 🧘🏻‍♀️🏋🏻‍♂️🤸🏻💥😍🙏🏻 #StayFitStan