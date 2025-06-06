The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Echoes from the Indian Ocean: Swiss stories of the 2004 tsunami

This Swiss docufiction tells the stories of people whose lives were devastated by the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

The film focuses on Mireille Brefin and her family from Basel in western Switzerland. The 35-year-old had travelled to the Thai holiday destination Khao Lak with her mother for Christmas to recover from brain tumour surgery.

On December 26 of that year, a 9.1 magnitude earthquake – the third most powerful ever recorded – occurred off the coast of northwest Sumatra under the Indian Ocean. It unleashed a devastating tsunami that killed around 230,000 people, including 113 Swiss citizens, across over a dozen countries. It also caused massive damage in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Maldives and Thailand, and over a million people were left homeless.

This is the latest film curated from the Play Suisse streaming platform of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), SWI swissinfo.ch’s parent company.

