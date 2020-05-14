This content was published on May 14, 2020 6:02 PM

Part of the Acropolis in Athens, one of the destinations where SWISS plans to expand its services (Keystone)

After grounding most of its fleet because of Covid-19, Swiss International Air Lines will partially restart its flight operations in June and plans to operate up to 190 flights from Zurich and Geneva to 41 European destinations.

The return to the skies would follow in stages, and the range of flights available will gradually be increased over the coming weeks, SWISS said on Thursdayexternal link, announcing its timetableexternal link for June.

The airline will resume services to various Mediterranean destinations, including Malaga, Barcelona, Madrid and Valencia in Spain and Brindisi, Florence, Naples and Rome in Italy.

Connections to Scandinavia are also being increased with flights to Gothenburg and Copenhagen. SWISS will also be adding further major European destinations to its programme, such as Paris, Brussels and Moscow. The existing services to Amsterdam, Athens, Berlin, Lisbon, London, Porto and Stockholm will be expanded.

A further expansion of the offer is planned over the summer months based on the travel needs and preferences of customers, it said.

Last week, the airline announced an estimated 140 flights from Zurich and around 40 flights from Geneva. This corresponds to 15-20% of the airline’s original offer.

Long-haul

SWISS will also be offering new intercontinental direct connections in June, in addition to its three weekly services to New York/Newark.

It plans to offer flights from Zurich to New York JFK (four times weekly), Chicago (twice weekly), Singapore (once weekly), Bangkok (once weekly), Tokyo (twice weekly), Mumbai (three times weekly), Hong Kong (twice weekly) and Johannesburg (once weekly).

Swiss WorldCargo, SWISS’s air cargo division, will carry additional cargo on these flights to support the global supply chains. The flight times of the intercontinental connections have thus been adjusted.





Neuer Inhalt newsletter subscription Never miss a top story: subscribe to our weekly newsletter now.

swissinfo.ch/ts

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

The citizens' meeting How the Swiss are moving back to the mountains