Amnesty demands release of "political prisoner"

Amnesty International has sent a letter with 14,000 signatures to the Libyan justice minister, demanding the immediate release of Swiss businessman Max Göldi.
Göldi is currently in jail in Tripoli serving a four-month sentence for visa violations.
The Swiss section of the human rights organisation considers Göldi a prisoner of conscience “who has become victim of a politically motivated charge”.
In addition to Göldi’s release from prison, the Amnesty petition demands the return of his passport and that he be allowed to return to Switzerland immediately.
Göldi and fellow Swiss national Rachid Hamdani were arrested in July 2008 following the brief arrest in Geneva of Hannibal Gaddafi, son of the Libyan leader, and his wife on charges of abusing their staff.
Hamdani was released last month, but on February 25 Moammar Gaddafi called for a holy war against Switzerland and on March 3 Libya announced a total economic boycott of Switzerland.
Attention is now being focused on the Geneva investigation into the leak of police mugshots of Hannibal Gaddafi. Geneva’s public prosecutor says the enquiry is a “priority” but complicated.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.