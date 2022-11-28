Arrests dismantle Swiss-Hungarian sex trafficking ring

Zurich and Hungarian police joined forces in raids in both countries. © Keystone / Michael Buholzer

A coordinated police operation between Switzerland and Hungary has broken up a criminal network involved in trafficking women for forced sex work.

Four people have been arrested, two in each country, and a number of items of value were seized by police, including cars, property, jewellery and cash.

The alleged traffickers are suspected of sending vulnerable young women to Switzerland where they were forced into prostitution.

Three suspected victims of the human trafficking ring were rescued by police in Hungary and are being cared for by the authorities.

Canton Zurich police searched two properties during the coordinated raids, which led to the arrests of suspects.

The successful operation was assisted by the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation.

