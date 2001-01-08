Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Avalanche risk high in eastern Switzerland

...

Experts say heavy snowfall has sharply increased the avalanche danger

(Keystone)

Experts are warning of a high risk of avalanches in the eastern canton of Graubünden, as winter sets in. Up to 80 centimetres of new snow have fallen in the area since Sunday morning, and more is expected.

The federal institute for avalanche research in Davos said northern and central areas, as well as the Engadin valley were most at risk from avalanches triggered by fresh snowfalls

It advised skiers not to leave marked pistes and urged motorists to exert extreme caution.

On Monday, the search was called of for at least two cars feared trapped under snow on the Julier pass road. The mountain pass was engulfed by an avalanche on Sunday.

Search and rescue efforts were suspended earlier after three secondary avalanches covered the area with up to five metres of snow. Graubünden police said there was no confirmation that any vehicles were trapped under the snow, and nobody had been reported missing.

swissinfo with agencies


Links

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Podcast