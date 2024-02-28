Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
Banking & Fintech

How to buttress Switzerland against banking failure

Protesters lift a boat with the title Crisis Suisse
Lawmakers and regulators must work out how to avoid another financial crisis. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / MICHAEL BUHOLZER

The forced sale of Credit Suisse to its banking rival UBS has created a headache for Switzerland.

This content was published on
1 minute

When not covering fintech, cryptocurrencies, blockchain, banks and trade, swissinfo.ch's business correspondent can be found playing cricket on various grounds in Switzerland - including the frozen lake of St Moritz. 

Swissinfo.ch

The emergency takeover exposed the failure of regulations to prevent an uncontrolled collapse of a major Swiss bank. It also created a monopolistic giant bank with a balance sheet twice the size of the Swiss economy.

SWI swissinfo.ch asked three experts how Switzerland can create a regulatory safety net to shield the country from future problems.

The government and parliament are under pressure to deliver regulatory reforms that will ensure greater stability for the financial system.

More

But Rudolf Minsch, chief economist of the Swiss Business Federation economiesuisse, warns lawmakers to resist the temptation to create new regulations to micro-manage banks or restrict other financial actors, such as insurance companies.

Centre Party politician Peter Hegglin is of the opinion that Switzerland’s biggest banks must be tamed to prevent a potential catastrophe for the rest of the economy.

More
Opinion

More

Unstable financial system creates more harm than good

This content was published on Switzerland’s biggest banks need to be tamed with more potent regulation to prevent a potential catastrophic impact on the economy, says Centre Party parliamentarian Peter Hegglin.

Read more: Unstable financial system creates more harm than good

Switzerland has too small of an economy to cope with the collapse of a large bank, Hegglin argues.

Adriel Jost, a fellow at the Institute for Swiss Economic Policy, calls on banks to shoulder responsibility by changing the way they go about their business.

More

The current trend of treating banks as if they are companies in any other sector fails to appreciate the unique complexities of the financial system, Jost says.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR