Good weather helps Swiss ski resorts defy pandemic

Swiss tourist resorts appear to have coped well despite the Covid pandemic over the winter season.

A spokesman for Switzerland TourismExternal link said resorts were running at 85% capacity compared with pre-pandemic figures.

“The positive trend continued into the Easter holidays following a brilliant start to the winter season last November,” spokesman Markus Berger told SRF public radio on Tuesday.

He said a drop in the number of foreign tourists due to travel restrictions was compensated by an increase in the number of Swiss guests.

This was helped by a long spell of sunny weather from February to April mainly in the northern Alps. However, southern regions could not benefit from the upturn due to a lack of snow.

The director of the association of Swiss cable carsExternal link, Berno Stoffel, added that notably younger Swiss guests rediscovered skiing as a leisure activity during the pandemic.

The revival was a blessing for Switzerland’s tourist sector, according to Stoffel.

The winter season in Switzerland officially ended last weekend, but some higher lying resorts remain open until the end of this month.

