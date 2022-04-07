Armed German man shot dead by Swiss police near Zurich

© Keystone / Gaetan Bally

A 38-year-old German man was fatally shot in an armed encounter with the police on Wednesday evening near Zurich. The suspect’s companion also died in the shooting.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in Wallisellen, a small town located 5km northeast of Zurich. The authorities had been looking for the German national, previously unknown to the cantonal police, since March 31 for kidnapping and threatening another man with a gun before later releasing him, the Zurich cantonal policeExternal link said on Thursday.

As the suspect was armed, the police called in an intervention unit once he was spotted in Wallisellen. The police said officers tried to arrest the suspect shortly before 8pm on Wednesday, but the man suddenly pulled out a gun and fired. According to the police statement, this was when the woman with him was probably shot.

The suspect was then shot by the police. He and his female companion died on the spot despite the immediate intervention of the emergency services, the police statement added.

The police have opened an additional investigation under the supervision of a Zurich cantonal prosecutor. Shootings, including incidents involving the police, are rare in Switzerland.

