Avalanche kills climber in eastern Switzerland

A 24-year-old man fell to his death after being swept away by an avalanche at Piz Radönt in canton Graubünden.

Three people in a group of four were swept away by an avalanche on Saturday at Piz Radönt mountain in the Albula Alps. One of them fell 200 meters to the rocks below, said the Graubünden police on Sunday. The other two suffered minor injuries and alerted the rescue services.

The group had undertaken the ascent of Piz Radönt from the Flüela, said the police in a statement. They were below the summit just before noon when an avalanche struck.

The rescue team confirmed that the 24-year-old man died on the spot due to his fall. A woman who suffered minor injuries was taken to a hospital in Davos.

The police, together with the Graubünden public prosecutor's office, have started investigating the incident.



