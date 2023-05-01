Biscuit maker to cough up Swiss Military royalties

Kambly has supplied the Swiss armed forces with biscuits for many years. Keystone / Martin Ruetschi

A family-run confectionary company that supplies the Swiss army with biscuits has signed a deal to use the Swiss Military label in exchange for royalties.

This content was published on May 1, 2023

swissinfo.ch/mga

The Kambly firm will pay an unspecified sum to the federal coffers after signing the agreement with the Swiss defence procurement body armasuisse, it was announced on Monday.

Kambly has been producing some of Switzerland’s best-known biscuits since 2010 and has for many year supplied the Swiss armed forces.

The royalties agreement, for sales to the public, is part of an ongoing campaign by armasuisse to exploit the commercial rights of the Swiss Military brand.

In 2012, armasuisse was directed by parliament to protect the Swiss Military label and prevent its commercial exploitation by private ventures.

Watchmakers Hanowa, Chrono and Breitling have already signed deals to market their brands using the terms Swiss Military and Patrouille Suisse, the Swiss airforce display team.

Victorinex, the makers of the iconic Swiss Army penknives, also pays out royalties to armasuisse.

Until 2012, private companies had been able to exploit connections to the Swiss military in branding and advertising free of charge.





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative