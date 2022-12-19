Companies invest more money in R&D in Switzerland
Firms invested CHF16.8 billion ($18 billion) in research and development (R&D) activities in Switzerland last year, a 4% increase compared to 2019.This content was published on December 19, 2022 - 11:06
A survey carried out by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) and the Swiss Business Federation economiesuisse said the pharmaceutical sector was the biggest R&D investor (CHF6.2 billion, or 37% of the total).
The overall CHF1.3 billion rise since 2019 was in line with a recent upward trend, but it is all the more remarkable given the difficult economic situations in 2020 and 2021 caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the FSO said in a statementExternal link on Monday.
Fundamental research fell from around one quarter of companies' overall research investment in 2015 to 8% in 2021. This is mainly due to changes in the type of research carried out within pharmaceutical companies, the FSO said.
Looking at the different specialist fields, R&D investment in biotechnology has steadily increased since 2012, the statistics office said. In 2021, companies invested CHF5.9 billion in this area, or 35% of total R&D spending.
Firms invested CHF6.3 billion on R&D abroad – a slight decrease – the FSO said.
“After strong growth between 2012 and 2017, the current trend seems to show that companies are finding in Switzerland the means to meet their own R&D needs,” it said.
Last year, companies employed nearly 62,000 people working on R&D, an annual increase of 2% since 2019. A quarter of all research staff were women, a percentage that has remained the same over the past ten years.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.