Electricity firms on the hunt for alpine solar opportunities

Since parliament passed a law easing the regulations for building high-altitude solar parks, seven big Swiss electricity companies have started looking around for options, writes the NZZ am Sonntag.

The newspaper said the companies, from various cantons across the country, have signed contracts with the Solalpine interest group, which is headed up by a former director of the Swiss Federal Electricity Commission (Elcom), Renato Tami.

Solalpine’s goal is to scout the country for possible locations for new high-altitude solar parks, before launching discussions with local authorities, citizens, and stakeholders, the paper wrote. After conducting a feasibility and pricing study, it would then “sell” the project to one of the electricity companies, which would then apply for planning permission before starting work.

Alpine locations are the preferred choice mainly because of the year-round sun coverage above the “fog line”. In Switzerland’s lower-lying areas, the NZZ said, frequent winter fog means solar panels produce just one-quarter of their annual output in the winter months; in the mountains, this proportion climbs to a half.

No specific location for the mountain solar projects has yet been named, but Tami told the NZZ he is confident that a first one will be announced this month.

Solar offensive

Earlier in October, the Swiss parliament passed a new law, widely dubbed the “solar offensive”, aiming to speed up the construction of solar parks to help avoid winter energy shortages. The law reduces the hurdles for construction – including strict environmental regulations – and offers generous subsidies for those launching projects.

Parliament wants the alpine solar parks to contribute 2,000 gigawatt hours (gWh) per year by the end of 2025. The total annual Swiss electricity consumption is some 58,000 gWh. Hydro-electric plants are the motor of electricity production, contributing about 60%; solar made up 6% of production in 2021.

