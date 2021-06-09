Researchers from the Institute for Dynamic Systems and Control at ETH Zurich in 2016. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally) © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

The federal technology institute ETH Zurich has been ranked the eighth best university in the world in the QS World University Rankings 2022.

This content was published on June 9, 2021 - 11:47

Keystone-SDA/sb

Despite slipping two places compared to last year, ETH Zurich remains continental Europe’s best university for a fourteenth consecutive year in the survey publishedExternal link on Tuesday. It shares eighth place with University College London.

In total, ten Swiss universities featured in the QS ranking of 1,650 institutions. The Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) came 14th, the same as last year, while the University of Zurich dropped one place to 70th.

Among the other Swiss institutions, the University of Geneva was ranked 105th, the University of Bern 119th, the University of Basel 138th and the University of Lausanne 176th.

The Università della Svizzera italiana (USI), which first appeared in 2020, moved up 33 places to 240th in this year’s ranking.

American and British universities occupied the top five spots this year: the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (1st), the University of Oxford (2nd), Stanford University (3rd equal), the University of Cambridge (3rd equal) and Harvard University (5th).

The QS ranking is based on various indicators that include the number of specialised publications by researchers and a poll of scientists and employers.

QS first published its university rankings in 2004. Along with the Times Higher Education and Shanghai rankings, it is one of the most cited indicators of university quality.