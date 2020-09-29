Greenland glacier water wins environmental shame award 

Greenland's glaciers are melting at an alarming rate and the Alpine Initiative says Manor's "Berg" water contributes to global warming. Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

A mineral water from Greenland glaciers sold by Swiss retail chain Manor has been dubbed worst climate offender in this year’s “Devil’s Stone” award by the Swiss Alpine Initiative.

This content was published on September 29, 2020 - 17:04

Every year the Alpine Initiative asks people to vote on three candidates for the most absurd transport of goods. A total of 5,900 people took part in this year’s vote, the Alpine Initiative said on Tuesday. A large majority of them voted for the "Berg" water from Manor’s "Waters of the World" drinks line. It beat gherkins from Vietnam sold by Migros, and pomegranate seeds from Peru sold by Coop.

The Berg water, because of its very nature and the fact it has to travel 9,600 km to Switzerland, is distinguished by its “cynicism”, the Alpine Initiative said, denouncing a “scandalous” environmental vicious circle. It says removal of glacier fragments from the sea and transport by boat across the Atlantic contributes to warming the atmosphere and reinforcing the greenhouse effect.

Through its transport, the "Berg" water produces 794g of CO2 per 750 ml bottle, according to the Initiative, while at the same time “clean water is flowing out of Swiss taps at a rate close to zero”.

Basel-based retailer Manor has now decided to withdraw its "Waters of the World" line by the end of the year, saying it will concentrate on regional and national waters. "We take feedback from the public and customers very seriously," says Pascal Kraak, director of Manor’s food sector.



