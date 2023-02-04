Greenpeace targets pension funds with dance show on endangered rainforest animals





Greenpeace activists and Öff öff aerial dancers stage a performance in Bern. They wore costumes of endangered rainforest animals. Keystone

The environmental organisation Greenpeace staged an artistic dance event about endangered rainforest animals in Bern. The performance marked a call for Swiss citizens to support climate-friendly pension funds rather than ones responsible for deforestation.

"Save the forests of this world and protects the natural basis of life for animals and humans with your investments," the NGO said in a statement about the event.

The activists staged the show with the help of performers of the Bern aerial dance company Öff öff. Wearing costumes of butterflies and rainforest animals, they abseiled down the façade of the Progr cultural centre.

A recent report by Greenpeace Switzerland states that Swiss pension funds have a stake of at least CHF60 billion ($60 billion) in companies that are driving the destruction of tropical forests. The NGO stresses that "without forests there is no future on earth".

Greenpeace says only a few pension institutions in Switzerland are willing to provide transparent information about their sustainability. That is why Greenpeace Switzerland launche the online tool "PensionWatch" to help insured individuals demand an account of their pension fund's climate impact with a few clicks.





