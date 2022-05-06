Half a tonne of cocaine seized at Swiss Nespresso factory

The shipping containers containing cocaine came from Brazil. Keystone

Swiss police have seized more than 500kg of cocaine concealed in container shipped from Brazil to the Nespresso factory in the town of Romont.

The drugs were discovered by workers unloading bags of coffee beans and the police were informed on Monday evening. A subsequent search of five shipping containers turned up more than 500kg of cocaine, according to a police announcement on Thursday. The street value of the drugs, whose purity was over 80%, is estimated at over CHF50 million ($50.7 million).

Preliminary investigations show that these shipping containers loaded with bags of coffee arrived from Brazil. The investigators believe that the drug was destined for the European market. The batches were isolated and the substance did not come into contact with any of the products used in production.

The Public Prosecutor's Office of the Canton of Fribourg where the factory is located has opened an investigation. The police did not wish to release any further information for now.

