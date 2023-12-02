Heavy snowfall disrupts travel in Switzerland and Germany

Heavy snowfall disrupted travel in Switzerland, leading to traffic problems, road and rail accidents and flights cancellations. © Keystone / Michael Buholzer

Heavy snowfall disrupted travel in Switzerland and southern Germany, with hundreds of flights delayed or canceled so far.

Munich airport took the main hit. The nation’s second-biggest hub closed at around 10:35pm on Friday night and won’t reopen until Sunday. Some 760 flights were scheduled for Saturday.

In Switzerland, 22 departures and 21 arrivals have been canceled so far at Zurich Airport because of continuing snowfall. Additionally, de-icing procedures added some 20 to 40 minutes to take-offs, delaying departures.

With the German Meteorological Office warning of “severe weather” in the state of Bavaria, Munich rail routes to cities including Salzburg and Innsbruck in Austria, Zurich, and Nuremberg and Stuttgart in Germany were also affected.

“We assume that the restrictions will continue throughout December 2” Deutsche Bahn said in a statement. “We recommend postponing travel to and from Munich.”

The snow also halted a scheduled football match on Saturday between FC Bayern Munich and 1. FC Union Berlin in Germany’s top division.

“The stadium owner has closed the Allianz Arena due to the heavy and persistent snowfall and the associated safety risks,” said Germany’s football association DFL. “A new date will be announced shortly.”

Central Europe isn’t alone in facing transport chaos due to snow. Travel warnings are multiplying across the United Kingdom this weekend, with rail strikes and planned works exacerbating the situation.

