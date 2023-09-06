International manhunt nets suspect linked to Swiss ATM blasts

An explosion in Schoenefeld, in neighbouring Germany on September 4, 2023. Keystone / Filip Singer

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) has charged a 45-year-old Romanian national with exploding two ATMs in the cantons of St. Gallen and Zurich. The events date back to December 2019. On each occasion, he allegedly stole more than CHF100,000.

September 6, 2023

The bombings took place in Sevelen in canton St Gallen and Neftenbach in canton Zurich a few days apart, the OAG stated on Wednesday. The man is believed to have used highly explosive substances that are difficult to handle safely.

In both cases, the damage caused amounted to more than CHF100,000. The suspect was arrested in Denmark and extradited to Switzerland. He has been in detention since March.

