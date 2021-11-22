Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Most students find their studies a struggle in Switzerland

Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

Switzerland’s Federal Statistics Office (FSO) says 57% of students are experiencing difficulties in their studies and one in ten would like to quit.

This content was published on November 22, 2021 - 17:06

A third of students (33%) report difficulties with the content of their studies, according to data published on Monday. About one in four (24%) find lack of motivation to be a stumbling block.

Other common challenges for students – particularly those over the age of 30 – include financial issues (17%) and personal issues (17%). Students whose parents have no further education encounter more hurdles overall than their counterparts. This is the case for 7% of students.

Among university students, those studying natural sciences or medicine and pharmacy are more likely to find their studies challenging (42% and 39% respectively). In contrast, only 30% of students in the humanities find their subject matter difficult.

The survey was conducted during the spring semester of 2020 using an online questionnaire. A total of 26,685 students took part in the survey, which corresponds to a net response rate of 75%.

Articles in this story

Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Share this story

Join the conversation!

With a SWI account, you have the opportunity to contribute on our website.

You can Login or register here.