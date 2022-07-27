Struggling Alpine farmers seek volunteers

It is high season for Alpine farmers in the Swiss mountains, but many are struggling and need help. © Keystone / Olivier Maire

Swiss charity Caritas is seeking 700 volunteers to help struggling Alpine farmers during the current high season.

About 90 mountain families need help, Caritas said on Wednesday. They are struggling because of factors including illness, accidents, pregnancy, bad weather or urgent need for construction work. It says the number of volunteers is lower this year because foreign travel is possible once again.

The relief organisation is looking for mentally and physically healthy people aged 17-70 who can lend a hand and appreciate an insight into a new world. It says this volunteer work often leads to lifelong friendships.

Caritas often intervenes to help farmers in need. Volunteers, often from abroad, can opt to work on farms with particularly low incomes. There’s a lot to do, such as milking cows, making hay, raking stones, chopping wood and fixing fences. The farmers offer a rich learning experience against a backdrop of Alpine scenery.

