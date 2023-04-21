Swiss defence minister inaugurates sports centre designed by Swiss architect Mario Botta

Around 40,000 children and young adults from all over Switzerland visit the Federal Youth Sports Centre in canton Ticino every year. © Ti-press

Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd inaugurated a newly expanded sports centre on Friday. This fourth phase of the centres expansion was designed and realised by Swiss architect Mario Botta, originally from canton Ticino.

Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd inaugurated a new sports centre, "Brere" at the Federal Youth Sports Centre in canton Ticino on Friday. The new building is designed to meet the growing demand for various sports and activities.

Parliament provided a credit of CHF45 million ($50 million) for the construction. The fourth part of the construction phase was designed and realised by Swiss architect Mario Botta, who is originally from canton Ticino.

At 80 years old, Botta doesn’t take holidays. Architecture is “a profession that allows me to age well, as long as I keep a critical consciousness”, he recently told the Swiss daily 24 heures.

Botta wanted to create a building that would last at least a generation, he explained speaking to the media in canton Ticino. He aims for his building to be adaptable to the changing needs of young people over time. The new building has various ecological features and uses the Minergie standard, Switzerland’s label for sustainable construction. The new building contains a biodiverse outdoor space and a photovoltaic system on the roof.

The architect prefers to use natural materials in his designs. But Botta goes much further when it comes to the importance of respect for the past and the ethical purpose of architecture. The aim, he says, should be to “offer good quality living values as opposed to merely aesthetic images. The search for a better quality of life is ongoing through the search for a better space for life”.

The new construction expands on sports centres existing structure. The expansion consists of a double hall for the arts and gymnastics, a cafeteria with 440 seats, 13 theory rooms and an auditorium for conferences for up to 250 participants. The Federal Youth Sports Centre was built in 1984 and a first extension followed in 2001.

Amherd described the completed construction as a "milestone in the development of the Federal Youth Sports Centre and thus also for the federal government's promotion of sport."

A press releaseExternal link by the Swiss sports ministry (available in DE, FR and IT) stated that around 40,000 children and young adults from all over Switzerland visit the Federal Youth Sports Centre in canton Ticino every year.

