Russian ambassador summoned over ‘sham’ referendums in Ukraine

The Swiss foreign ministry said that it called a meeting with Russia’s top diplomat in Bern on Thursday regarding “sham” referendums taking place in Ukrainian territories partially occupied by Russia.

In a statement on Friday, the government reiterated statements previously made by Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, who also holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, during his speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

“The Federal Council condemns this latest violation of Ukrainian sovereignty by Russia and will not recognise the results of any of these sham referendums,” wrote the ministry. It added that this position was “clearly stated” to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in a bilateral meeting in New York on Wednesday.

Moscow-backed officials in areas of Ukraine partially occupied by Russia (parts of the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and possibly more) are currently holding referendums on joining the Russian Federation. Under international law, these regions belong to Ukraine – as does Crimea, the Swiss government wrote.

It called on Russia to respect Ukraine’s existing legal system and to comply with both human rights and international humanitarian law.

In response to the referendums in Ukraine, the EU has also announced new sanctions on Russia which – if implemented – the Swiss government will also consider adopting, the foreign ministry said.

