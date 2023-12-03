Swiss nuclear power plants are running out of staff

The International Atomic Energy Agency warned that the search for personnel was one of the biggest challenges for Swiss nuclear plants. © Keystone / Ennio Leanza

After warning Switzerland over two years ago, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recommends the authorities develop a roadmap to deal with the impending problem of labour shortage in Swiss nuclear power plants.

December 3, 2023

Keystone-SDA / NZZ

Switzerland's existing nuclear power plants are on the verge of having their lifetimes extended from 50 to 80 years. But now a problem is threatening to thwart these plans.

The search for skilled labour is becoming increasingly challenging, as reported by the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday. There are currently over 40 vacancies at the Beznau, Gösgen and Leibstadt nuclear power plants.

A team of experts from the IAEA warned Switzerland back in October 2021. In a report, the agency concluded that the search for personnel was one of the biggest challenges for Swiss nuclear plants and for the supervisory authority itself.

At the end of September this year, the IAEA followed up. The organisation called on the authorities and power plant operators to develop a roadmap.

The aim of this roadmap should be to promote the training of qualified labour in all areas of nuclear technology.

