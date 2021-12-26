SWISS plans to cancel 2,900 flights over winter

SWISS has not had to do any last-minute cancellations over the Christmas period. © Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

Amid travel worries and heightened entry requirements, SWISS has said it expects to cut back on about 8% of flights over the winter period.

This content was published on December 26, 2021 - 10:49

Keystone-SDA/Sonntagsblick/jdp

In an articleExternal link in the German-language media SonntagsBlick, SWISS International Airlines indicated that the rapid spread of the Omicron variant is causing many people to change travel plans. Although SWISS hasn’t had to cancel flights during the immediate Christmas period, a spokesperson told the paper that due to "restrictions and demand" the airline expects it will cancel about 8% of flights from October 2021 to March 2022. Most flight cancellations will be from mid-January to the end of March 2022.

"This corresponds to a total of around 2,900 flights, of which 1,200 flights have already been cancelled in the past few weeks,” an unnamed spokesperson told SonntagsBlick. They indicated that “passengers will be informed and offered alternatives”.

This represents about 9% of some 33,000 flights that the parent company Lufthansa Group has had to cancel in the winter flight schedule. SWISS flights represent about 15% of Lufthansa Group’s flight plan.

SWISS has thus far not faced personnel shortages. Several other airlines have cancelled flights as more airline personnel fall ill or are in quarantine. "Currently we have no shortages in the flying staff," said a SWISS spokesperson.

According to various media reports, some 4,500 flights have been cancelledExternal link during the Christmas period worldwide. US-based airlines were most affected. Lufthansa also cancelled several flights.

The new Omicron variant is spreading rapidly in Switzerland. In the beginning of December, it represented 4% of reported cases. On Saturday, the southern canton of Ticino, on the border with Italy, indicated that Omicron is now the dominant variant.