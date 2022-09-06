Swiss police find 23 refugees in back of a van

The refugees from Afghanistan, India, Syria and Bangladesh were found crammed in the back of a van. A Gambian man has been arrested for suspected human trafficking. Nidwalden cantonal police

Swiss police have arrested a man for suspected people smuggling, after they found 23 refugees in a van in central Switzerland.

The refugees from Afghanistan, India, Syria and Bangladesh were very tightly packed together but alive, police in canton Nidwalden said on Tuesday. They were found during a check on heavy goods traffic on the A2 motorway outside the city of Lucerne.

The Italian-registered van was travelling north. It had left from northern Italy and was travelling to France.

Police said the people, aged between 20 and 50, had been standing in a cramped space for hours without a break or a window through which to get fresh air. They were taken to Nidwalden police headquarters where they were questioned and given food. According to their explanations, they intended to travel to European countries through Switzerland.

Gambian arrested

The man arrested for suspected people smuggling is a 27-year-old Gambian living in Italy. A criminal investigation has been opened against him for human trafficking. During the first interrogation, he denied knowingly transporting the 23 people, according to the head of the criminal police.

The 23 refugees have now been placed in an asylum seekers' centre. It will be up to Nidwalden cantonal authorities to decide on the further course of action concerning them.

