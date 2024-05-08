Red Cross: 22 staff killed in Middle East since October

The circumstances in which the Red Cross and other humanitarian organisations provide aid in war and crisis zones are often dangerous. This is particularly the case when parties to a conflict disregard their responsibility to comply with international humanitarian law, the SRC said. Aid workers can pay a high price.
Aid organisations need unhindered, fast and safe access to people in need in order to be able to provide humanitarian aid, the SRC continued. Humanitarian aid must not become a pawn of political or military interests or be manipulated or misused, it said.
World Red Cross Day on May 8 commemorates the legacy of the founding father of the Red Cross idea, Swiss man Henry Dunant. The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement was born out of a desire to provide aid to the wounded on battlefields, without discrimination.
