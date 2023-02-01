Swiss small businesses are top targets for counterfeiters

Keystone / Sakchai Lalit

Trade in counterfeit goods and pirated copies is a major problem for small and medium-sized firms (SMEs) in Switzerland, a global report shows.

February 1, 2023

Between 2011 and 2019, Swiss SMEs accounted for 13% of global seizures of counterfeit goods, according to a reportExternal link published on Tuesday by the European Observatory on Infringements of Intellectual Property Rights and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

In a ranking, the Alpine nation came second behind American SMEs, which accounted for over half of all counterfeit-seized goods during that period. Italy (11% of seizures), the UK (7%) and France (4%) were among the top five targets.

Fake watches

Large Swiss companies, with less than 5% of global seizures, were not as affected by counterfeiters as SMEs.

The report showed that certain SMEs were much more vulnerable to counterfeiting than larger companies. These included companies active in the clothing (29% of seizures among SMEs versus 16% for large firms), watchmaking (11% versus 7%) and machinery sectors (3% versus 1%).

“This reflects differences in the importance of SMEs in the different production sectors. For instance, the relatively significant role played by watches in the counterfeit goods trade affecting SMEs is partly linked to the strong presence of SMEs in the Swiss watchmaking industry,” stated the report.





