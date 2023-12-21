Swiss Solidarity ‘Education for all’ charity campaign

Swiss Solidarity

Swiss Solidarity, with the support of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SBC (SWI swissinfo.ch’s parent company) is holding a national solidarity day today, December 21, on the theme of "Education for all: a future for children and young people in Switzerland and worldwide".

Under the slogan "Education for All", Swiss Solidarity, with the support of the SBC and other partners, is calling for donations for children and young people in Switzerland and around the world today, 21 December.

The proceeds will be used to support educational projects for children living in conflict situations abroad and to help young people in difficult circumstances in Switzerland to integrate into the labour market and find an apprenticeship.

"All children and young people should be able to develop according to their abilities and complete a good education. This gives children and young people a better chance of succeeding in life and making a contribution to society," said cabinet minister Viola Amherd at the opening of Solidarity Day.

Education as a springboard to a better future

Around 244 million school-age children worldwide are unable to attend school. Children who do not have access to education are often exposed to an increased risk of poverty and social marginalisation.

Young people in Switzerland are also affected, with almost one in ten young people having no qualifications or training. They are four times more likely to live in poverty later in life. Education is a decisive factor in gaining access to qualified employment opportunities in adulthood and thus to a decent income and being able to live a self-determined life. Swiss Solidarity uses half of the donations collected in Switzerland and the other half abroad for projects in favour of children and young people.

Please donate

For those of you in Switzerland, pledges for the "Education for All" campaign can be made on December 21 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the freephone number 0800 87 07 07 provided by Swisscom. Donations can also be made via TWINT or at the post office counter with the note "Education".

Our readers abroad can also contribute directly online at www.swiss-solidarity.orgExternal link using a credit card, PayPal or through e-banking.

