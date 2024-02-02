SWISS to fly to the South Korean capital Seoul from May

The airline is also expanding its long-haul network to the west with Washington D.C., USA and Toronto, Canada in the spring. © Keystone / Urs Flueeler

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will be flying to the South Korean capital Seoul as of May 7.

Three weekly flights are planned, the airline announced on Friday. This is the first time in the company's history that SWISS is serving the Asian metropolis.

The airline is also expanding its long-haul network to the west with Washington D.C., USA and Toronto, Canada in the spring.

