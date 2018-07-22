Here are some of the stories we'll be following the week of July 23, 2018:
Monday
In Rüschlikon, on the outskirts of Zurich, researchers at an IBM facility are churning out an array of blockchain projects that go well beyond the original cryptocurrency concept. We go inside the blockchain factory to find out how the company is aiming to tackle everything from the scourge of fake medicines to counterfeit concert tickets.
Tuesday
As the Organisation for the Swiss Abroad prepares for its annual congress, swissinfo.ch sits down with its president to talk about what needs to happen next so that Swiss expats can gain greater access to banking services in their native country.
Wednesday
We asked and you told us: apprenticeships are a valid career choice in little more than half of the countries of our readers, as we take a closer look at how vocational training is perceived outside Switzerland.
Thursday
If you live in the Geneva region or happen to follow the work of organisations based there, then get ready to take our 10-question quiz and test your knowledge of International Geneva.
