Here are a few of the stories we will bring you during the week starting on March 27.
Tuesday
It seems like we’re always hearing the buzzword ‘biodiversity’ and how important it is…but does it really matter if we lose a species here or there? We look at new research into the consequences of dwindling diversity.
Wednesday
While they are worlds apart culturally, Italians and Eritreans in Switzerland have one thing in common: both groups faced violence and racism upon arrival in the country. We bring you the story of how the ‘old’ immigrants (Italians) are helping the new arrivals adjust to Swiss life.
Thursday
They come to Geneva from around the world to present their creations at the world’s biggest inventions fair. The individuals behind the gadgets – both large and small, at times practical, at others wacky – will be getting more competition for attention from institutions. For the first time, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne will be present.
Friday
How difficult is it to find your dream home in Switzerland, especially if you’re a non-Swiss resident? A journalist from swissinfo.ch’s Russian service writes about his own experience. Did you know you needed to order engraved nameplates for the mailbox and doorbell from a certified workshop?
