Uber reaches CHF35m settlement to resume operations in Geneva

Uber has fought a long legal battle in Geneva. Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Car hailing firm Uber will stump up CHF35 million ($37 million) in backdated social security and driver compensation payments to get back its license to operate in Geneva.

This content was published on November 18, 2022 - 17:36

swissinfo.ch/mga

Other language: 1 ( en original) Português (pt) Uber vai pagar 35 milhões para retomar perações em Genebra

The legal settlement follows a court decision earlier this year that the company must treat its drivers as employees rather than self-employedExternal link.

Most of the money will be used to pay more than CHF15 million in backdated social security payments for its drivers and CHF4.6 million to compensate drivers for kilometres they had logged between 2019 and 2022.

The company will also give drivers access to their personal information dating back to 2017.

Uber now has until the end of March next year to make the payments to lift a ban on it operating in Geneva.

Unions have complained that Uber is sidestepping the previous court rulingsExternal link with a new dual employment model.

Last month, Geneva taxi drivers staged a strike, saying that the authorities have been too lenient on Uber.

Articles in this story Why Switzerland matters for the tropical forests

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative