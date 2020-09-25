UK lands on Swiss quarantine list

Arrivals at Geneva airport Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

People coming to Switzerland from the United Kingdom will be required to go into quarantine from Monday, the Swiss authorities have announced.

This content was published on September 25, 2020 - 15:02

Keystone-SDA/FOPH/swissinfo.ch/ilj

The UK joins Belgium, Ireland and Portugal as the latest additions to the Swiss list, which now numbers 59 countries and regions worldwide.

Anyone arriving from one of these nations will have to go into quarantine for 10 days under Swiss rules.

Also added: Denmark, Iceland, Slovenia, Hungary, Morocco and Oman, as well as new regions in France and Austria. The full list is here

Taken out were: Kosovo und San Marino.

The UK move comes about a month after the UK itself placed Switzerland on its quarantine list. The rule for Swiss travelers to the UK is for 14 days of isolation.