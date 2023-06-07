What’s new at SWI? A redesigned SWIplus app and other new output

swissinfo.ch

What are the international stories people are reading on SWI swissinfo.ch? What new journalistic formats and products have we developed for you?

Every three months we take you behind the scenes at SWI swissinfo.ch to learn more about how we work. This newsletter gives you insights into some of our new journalistic products and formats, as well as the Swiss stories with a global angle that have caught our attention.

SWIplus app – the Swiss Abroad hub

If you are living abroad, the SWIplus app is where you can find the latest Swiss news and stories and stay informed about Switzerland. As well as news and articles on issues affecting the Swiss Abroad, our new app gives you links to important offers and services.

Read the article below for more information on the updated SWIplus app.

Switzerland around the world

This quarterly newsletter also gives you an overview of Swiss attitudes and positions on global issues.

Our journalists don’t just cover the biggest headline issues of the day. We also want to shine the spotlight on fascinating lesser-known Swiss stories from the remote corners of the world.

An award for quality journalism

In May, SWI swissinfo.ch won a special prize for its overall work in the “science and environment” category of the annual “Quality in Journalism” award, organised by Swiss magazine Private.

In a statement, the jury said SWI swissinfo.ch “has played an important role for many years in promoting our democracy and societal cohesion”.

The Journalism Trust Initiative

SWI swissinfo.ch is a member of the Journalism Trust Initiative, which is a label that appears on our website below every article.

The initiative, started by the non-profit Reporters without Borders, seeks to strengthen media around the world by promoting transparency and quality journalism and fighting fake news and disinformation.

SWI swissinfo.ch’s head of audience, Veronica DeVore, explains more in this video below.

