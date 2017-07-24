This content was published on July 24, 2017 11:31 AM Jul 24, 2017 - 11:31

Last year more than 100,000 passengers passed through Zurich airport in a day, last Sunday a new record was set (Keystone)

Switzerland’s main airport of Zurich is going from strength to strength, setting a new daily record.

On Sunday about 107,000 passengers travelled through the airport in just one day, a spokeswoman said.

The figure compares with the average daily figure of about 70,000 passengers.

Travellers flying to a destination in the United States have been asked to arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure, as separate security checks for electronic devices have been introduced.

A year ago, Zurich airport for the first time handled more than 100,000 passengers during the peak holiday season.

In 2016 the airport achieved another record with more than 27.7 million passengers passing through the Zurich hub, an increase of more than 5% on the previous year.

Swiss International Airlines held the lion’s share of air traffic with 54.2%, followed by the Air Berlin, Germany’s second largest company and Edelweiss Air, a holiday airline owned jointly by Swiss and Lufthansa, with 6.5% and 4.2% respectively.

There are seven airports in Switzerland that serve domestic and international flights to and from Switzerland, plus a number of private Swiss airports.



swissinfo.ch with agencies/ug